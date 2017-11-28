Cape Girardeau's fire station #4 hosts open house

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is preparing to welcome home National Guard soldiers deployed to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. They have been providing security, escort relief convoys, and conducting law-enforcement patrols on the island.
Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is preparing to welcome home National Guard soldiers deployed to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. They have been providing security, escort relief convoys, and conducting law-enforcement patrols on the island.
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department has officially moved the location of fire station 4.
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department has officially moved the location of fire station 4.
A southwest Missouri man purchased a GMC SUV using a unique type of currency at an auto dealership in Jackson, Missouri on Dec 1.
A southwest Missouri man purchased a GMC SUV using a unique type of currency at an auto dealership in Jackson, Missouri on Dec 1.
We'll have a mostly sunny and cool start to December, but there is a major change on the horizon.
We'll have a mostly sunny and cool start to December, but there is a major change on the horizon.
The first flight from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport took off on Friday, Dec. 1.
The first flight from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport took off on Friday, Dec. 1.
The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.
The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.
Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents while serving as National Security Adviser, following an indictment. He is cooperating with the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.
Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents while serving as National Security Adviser, following an indictment. He is cooperating with the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.
A couple from Park Hills, Missouri is behind bars for allegedly abusing their son who was less than two weeks old at the time.
A couple from Park Hills, Missouri is behind bars for allegedly abusing their son who was less than two weeks old at the time.
FBI officials said at least 600 people showed up Friday morning to assist in search efforts for 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
FBI officials said at least 600 people showed up Friday morning to assist in search efforts for 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
He had been coaching the team for eight years with a 83-23 record. He succeeded Bobby Bowden in 2010.
He had been coaching the team for eight years with a 83-23 record. He succeeded Bobby Bowden in 2010.
The lawsuit states that the man suffered emotional distress, shame, mental anguish, humiliation, and disgrace because of the affair.
The lawsuit states that the man suffered emotional distress, shame, mental anguish, humiliation, and disgrace because of the affair.
A woman watched as a pit bull dog aggressively ripped her vehicle apart and all she could do is stand there and watch it happen.
A woman watched as a pit bull dog aggressively ripped her vehicle apart and all she could do is stand there and watch it happen.
Betty Miller was arrested for making ricin in her apartment, the FBI said in a statement. She wanted to harm herself but was testing it first by sprinkling it onto the food and beverages of other residents of her retirement community.
Betty Miller was arrested for making ricin in her apartment, the FBI said in a statement. She wanted to harm herself but was testing it first by sprinkling it onto the food and beverages of other residents of her retirement community.
The Frenship High School building has been given the all clear. Students may return at the direction of campus administrators to collect their belongings. Students can now dismiss under normal procedures as well.
The Frenship High School building has been given the all clear. Students may return at the direction of campus administrators to collect their belongings. Students can now dismiss under normal procedures as well.