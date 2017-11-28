After 43 years, fire station moving in Cape Girardeau, MO

According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Nov. 28 was the last day for Fire Station 4 on Kurre Lane. This comes after being in the neighborhood after 43 years.

Crews are moving to the new station on Lexington Ave.

An official open house and hose uncoupling at the new station will be on Friday, Dec. 1 at 2:30 p.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.