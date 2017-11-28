Baptist Health Paducah president named

Chris Roty has been named the president of Baptist Health Paducah.

According to the hospital, Roty has been serving as interim president since August.

“I am honored that the leadership of Baptist Health Paducah has entrusted me to lead the hospital in the future,” Roty said. “The hospital has so many talented employees and physicians who care about this community. I’m equally excited to serve Paducah and the entire region. The hospital has a long history of quality care and service, and together we will work to make it even better for generations to come.”

Roty succeeds William A. Brown. He had served as Baptist Health La Grange president since 2011.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.