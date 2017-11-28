2 vehicles collide on Hwy 177 in Cape Girardeau County, MO

Authorities were called to the scene after two vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 177 and County Roads 630 and 634.

It happened before 5 p.m. on Nov. 28.

Highway 177 was closed in both directions for a while.

A Cadillac was on County Road 630 when it t-boned with a pick-up truck traveling south on Highway 177.

No injuries were reported. Both vehicles did have damage.

