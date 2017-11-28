2 vehicles collide on Hwy 177 in Cape Girardeau County, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

breaking

2 vehicles collide on Hwy 177 in Cape Girardeau County, MO

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Don Frazier, KFVS) (Source: Don Frazier, KFVS)
(Source: Don Frazier, KFVS) (Source: Don Frazier, KFVS)
(Source: Don Frazier, KFVS) (Source: Don Frazier, KFVS)
(Source: Don Frazier, KFVS) (Source: Don Frazier, KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Authorities were called to the scene after two vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 177 and County Roads 630 and 634.

It happened before 5 p.m. on Nov. 28. 

Highway 177 was closed in both directions for a while.

A Cadillac was on County Road 630 when it t-boned with a pick-up truck traveling south on Highway 177. 

No injuries were reported. Both vehicles did have damage. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly