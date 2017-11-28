Check your Christmas tree for bugs

As we get closer to cold weather, bugs are trying to find a warm place to stay, and trees like this make a great place for them to cozy up.

That's why before you bring your tree home, Chris Horrell with Bug Zero suggest inspecting it for bugs and even birds nests.

He says a lot of tree farms shake the tree before sending it home with someone and that will get rid of most of the bugs and loose needles, but it's never a bad idea to do a second check before bringing it inside.

But, real Christmas trees aren't the only ones carrying bugs, Horrell says artificial trees can also bring bugs into your home.

"A lot of time people store things in boxes in the garage or attic maybe or a storage shed outside and if those boxes aren't sealed properly you can bring mice in or spiders that sort of thing- the main thing I can recommend is to store stuff in seal tubs with lids, there's less chance of bringing things in," said Horrell.

He suggests opening stored items outside and shaking your tree real or fake before taking it in your home.

He suggests using totes with lids to store your decorations over cardboard boxes.

