Giving Tuesday: Suits for Soldiers

Farmers Insurance Agent Kirk Miller is collecting suits for men or women who have been in the military and are transitioning into the workforce.

It's a national initiative through Farmers Insurance, to provide suits for soldiers.

Suits aren't the only things they're looking for, they're also accepting donations of new or gently used business attire, like slacks, ties, button-down shirts..

They're not just looking for men's suits, they need business attire for women too.

They're collecting in the coming days, then Miller will take the suits to the student Affairs Office at Southeast Missouri State University.

"We ran the campaign last year in conjunction with Veterans Day through November we kind of stop collecting them then but since then we have had so many people calling to inquire if we were still taking the suits and we found that there was still a need so we started collecting again and we'll keep collecting until there's no need," said Miller.

For more information on the suits for soldiers campaign click here.

