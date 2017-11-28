No burn order in effect in Ripley Co., MO

A no open burning order was issued in Ripley County, Missouri on Tuesday, November 28.

The order was issued due to extremely dry fuel conditions caused by drought and a period of potential high winds.

This means no open burning of leaves, limbs or other yard waste or household trash of any kind, and no use of campfires, incinerators, or fireworks will be allowed in the county during this time.

