Grass fire burns around 50 acres in Cape Girardeau County, MO

Multiple crews were fighting a grass fire in Cape Girardeau County on Nov. 28.

A Heartland News crew at the scene estimated there were 50 acres on fire. It was all contained to pasture.

The area on fire was in the 600 block of Sassafras Lane off of Cape Girardeau County Road 413.

North County, Fruitland, and Millersville fire departments were all working the fire. A Millersville volunteer firefighter saw the smoke as he was on Interstate 55 coming home from Perryville, Missouri.

Crews were fighting two small fires northeast and northwest of this 50-acre fire due to winds.

The smaller fires are around five to 10 acres each and entered a wooded area.

There is no cause right now of what might have started the fire.

County Emergency Management said the County Commission has issued a no burn advisory in Cape Girardeau County.

All residents are asked not to burn anything outdoors until the fire danger decreases.

Emergency management said the grass along the highways is very dry and campers and hunters should be careful.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.