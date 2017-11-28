Ex-housing execs in Illinois face federal fraud complaint

Dry, warm, breezy conditions in the Heartland mean an elevated fire danger across the area.
Dry, warm, breezy conditions in the Heartland mean an elevated fire danger across the area.
Multiple crews are fighting a grass fire in Cape Girardeau County on Nov. 28. The area is in the 600 block of Sassafras Lane off of County Road 413.
Multiple crews are fighting a grass fire in Cape Girardeau County on Nov. 28. The area is in the 600 block of Sassafras Lane off of County Road 413.
A HUD spokesperson is clarifying a letter that was sent to people in Cairo, Illinois that said they have to move out of the Elmwood and McBride housing complexes immediately.
A HUD spokesperson is clarifying a letter that was sent to people in Cairo, Illinois that said they have to move out of the Elmwood and McBride housing complexes immediately.
Some graduate students are planning on walking out over a planned tax increase on tuition waivers. The legislation was passed in Nov. 2017.
Some graduate students are planning on walking out over a planned tax increase on tuition waivers. The legislation was passed in Nov. 2017.
A no open burning order was issued in Ripley County, Missouri on Tuesday, November 28.
A no open burning order was issued in Ripley County, Missouri on Tuesday, November 28.