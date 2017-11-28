Current burn bans in the Heartland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Current burn bans in the Heartland

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
MADISON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Dry conditions in the Heartland have prompted several cities and counties to issue burn bans.

Missouri

  • Cape Girardeau County: Due to the combination of temperature, low humidity, dry ground covering, and the possibility of increasing winds, the Cape Girardeau County Commission is issuing a "no burn advisory" for Cape Girardeau County as of Nov. 28. All county residents are advised to postpone open outdoor burning until the fire danger decreases. If you are driving or working outdoors, be extremely careful to discard smoking materials. The grass along the highways is very dry and could easily ignite. Campers and hunters should be extremely careful.
  • Clarkton: The city of Clarkton, Missouri is under a no burn order until further notice. Anyone caught burning is subject to a fine plus court cost, according to Assistant Fire Chief Richard Blagg.
  • East Prairie
  • Madison County: A burn ban advisory was issued for Madison County, Missouri. Cherokee Pass Fire Chief Bill Starkey advises Madison County residents to not burn until further notice due to dry conditions and dry vegetation. Starkey said dry, windy conditions plus debris with undergrowth from the 2009 derecho has caused extreme concern for fire.
  • Ripley County: The County Commission issued a no open burning order on Nov. 28.

