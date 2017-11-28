Burn ban advisory issued for Madison Co., MO

A burn ban advisory was issued for Madison County, Missouri.

Cherokee Pass Fire Chief Bill Starkey advises Madison County residents to not burn until further notice due to dry conditions and dry vegetation.

Starkey said dry, windy conditions plus debris with undergrowth from the 2009 derecho has caused extreme concern for fire.

