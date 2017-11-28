Unclaimed property in Missouri to be auctioned off

Missouri State Treasurer Eric Schmitt announced the Fall 2017 Unclaimed Property Auction will be held November 29 and 30 at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia.

Items up for auction include coins, jewelry, stamps, sports memorabilia and a variety of other items. A list of all auction items is available at treasurer.mo.gov/auction.

An auction preview will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 28. The auction will begin at 9:00 a.m. on both Wednesday, November 29 and Thursday, November 30. Treasurer Schmitt will be on site to open the final day of the auction on Thursday.

Auction items come from safe deposit boxes that have been turned over to the Missouri State Treasurer’s Office after five years of inactivity or no contact from the owner. All proceeds from the auction will be held until claimed by the rightful owners.

Unclaimed Property can be searched for and claimed by visiting ShowMeMoney.com or calling 573-751-0123. Treasurer Schmitt has returned more than $40 million of Unclaimed Property to over 167,000 owner accounts since taking office in January 2017.

