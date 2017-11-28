Marion, IL police looking for suspects after gunshots fired

Investigators in Marion, Illinois are investigating after reported gunshots were heard on Nov. 26.

According to Det. Maria Dwyer, police responded shortly after 11 p.m. to the 300 block of S. Second Street after receiving calls from residents of hearing around five gunshots.

Police were unable to find any victims, suspects or a specific location at the time.

On Nov. 27, a resident that had called the police the previous day found a hole in the wall of her home.

Police found bullet casings outside the home and one bullet inside the home.

According to police, there is no indication that the elderly woman was targeted.

Police have already talked with other people who heard the gunshots on Nov. 26.

Anyone who has information about the suspects involved, or has any other information, is asked to contact the Marion Police Investigative Unit at (618) 993-2124.

