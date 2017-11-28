Crews respond to motorhome fire near West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau

Dry, warm, breezy conditions in the Heartland mean an elevated fire danger across the area.
Dry, warm, breezy conditions in the Heartland mean an elevated fire danger across the area.
Multiple crews are fighting a grass fire in Cape Girardeau County on Nov. 28. The area is in the 600 block of Sassafras Lane off of County Road 413.
Multiple crews are fighting a grass fire in Cape Girardeau County on Nov. 28. The area is in the 600 block of Sassafras Lane off of County Road 413.
A HUD spokesperson is clarifying a letter that was sent to people in Cairo, Illinois that said they have to move out of the Elmwood and McBride housing complexes immediately.
A HUD spokesperson is clarifying a letter that was sent to people in Cairo, Illinois that said they have to move out of the Elmwood and McBride housing complexes immediately.
Some graduate students are planning on walking out over a planned tax increase on tuition waivers. The legislation was passed in Nov. 2017.
Some graduate students are planning on walking out over a planned tax increase on tuition waivers. The legislation was passed in Nov. 2017.
A no open burning order was issued in Ripley County, Missouri on Tuesday, November 28.
A no open burning order was issued in Ripley County, Missouri on Tuesday, November 28.
The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.
The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.
In an effort to get proof her daughter was being bullied, the mother sent the 9-year-old to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack.
In an effort to get proof her daughter was being bullied, the mother sent the 9-year-old to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack.
Roast beef sandwich giant buys sports bar favorite Buffalo Wild Wings.
Roast beef sandwich giant buys sports bar favorite Buffalo Wild Wings.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.
Tara Woodley, the first woman to come forward with accusations against Massage Envy, has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the company.
Tara Woodley, the first woman to come forward with accusations against Massage Envy, has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the company.
Hunting season opens with a warning about a disease threatening the deer population. The main concern is that this disease has the potential to spread to humans.
Hunting season opens with a warning about a disease threatening the deer population. The main concern is that this disease has the potential to spread to humans.
The Chesterfield Police Department says an off-duty Richmond police officer shot and killed a teen during an attempted robbery early Monday.
The Chesterfield Police Department says an off-duty Richmond police officer shot and killed a teen during an attempted robbery early Monday.