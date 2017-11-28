Crews respond to motorhome fire near West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau

Firefighters from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department were called to a report of a motorhome fire in a parking lot near West Park Mall on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

As crews were putting the fire out, some dogs inside the motorhome ran from the area. They reportedly ran onto William Street where several cars swerved to miss them.

Officers are helping look for the dogs now.

