Jackson Elks Lodge to give out Christmas baskets Dec. 7

Christmas food baskets will be given to about 250 families on Thursday, December 7 at the Jackson Elks Lodge 2652.

This annual event allows a family of four to have enough food to eat for a week.

To provide such a great gift it takes a lot of help from the community.

Local schools help by bringing in food from can food drives.

The Boy Scouts also donate can goods collected from their Scouting for Food project.

The Girl Scouts as well collect can goods along with mittens and hats.

Clothing and toys are brought in by the Oakridge Ladies.

Numerous organizations help by donating time and man power to put the boxes together and local merchants donate silent auction items and checks.

The doors will open at 9 a.m. on December 7 for families to pick up their baskets.

If you have any questions please call Bruce Sells at 573-979-1463 or Sherry Farris at 573-979-1013.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.