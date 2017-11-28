First Alert: Dry, windy conditions lead to elevated fire danger

Dry, warm, breezy conditions in the Heartland mean an elevated fire danger across the area.

Winds gusting more than 20 to 25 mph at times.

With the dry air and vegetation, it will not be a good day to do any burning.

Temperatures this afternoon will top out in the mid to upper 60s. There will be some scattered showers by late Wednesday into Thursday, but the amounts will be very small and will not help the drought conditions.

The weekend looks mainly dry and seasonable with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.