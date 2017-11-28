First Alert: Dry, windy conditions lead to burn bans

Dry, warm, breezy conditions in the Heartland mean an elevated fire danger across the area.

Winds gusting more than 20 to 25 mph at times.

With the dry air and vegetation, it will not be a good day to do any burning.

A burn ban advisory has been issued for:

Madison County, Missouri

Ripley County, Missouri

East Prairie, Missouri

Cape Girardeau County, Missouri.

Perry County, Missouri

Tonight into tomorrow the winds will relax just a bit but the air mass will still be dry along with vegetation. So once again outdoor burning is not recommended.

Temperatures this evening will be mild for this time of the year. Lows by morning will be in the lower 40s.



Wednesday we will see increasing clouds throughout the day but we will continue to stay dry.

Highs will be slightly cooler due to the clouds, in the lower to middle 60s except for upper 50s far north.

The weekend looks mainly dry and seasonable with temperatures in the upper 50s.

