Man killed in motorcycle-deer collision in southern Missouri

CONWAY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a Missouri man is dead after his motorcycle hit a deer in southern Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 56-year-old Randall Robertson hit a deer Monday night on a state highway about five miles east of Conway in Laclede County. After hitting the deer, the motorcycle skidded off the road and hit a road sign.

State conservation officials say November is the peak month for deer-vehicle collisions because the animals are in the midst of mating season.

