This week in music: 1983 Lionel Richie

How about a 1980's flashback.

This morning the music of 1983. It was this week 34 years ago Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had the heavy metal band Quiet Riot at number five with Cum On Feel The Noise. The song's success drew attention to the Los Angeles heavy metal scene of the 1980's. It also pushed Quiet Riot's album Mental Health to the top of Billboard's Album Chart.

At number four was a duet by two country music superstars. Islands in the Stream was the final number one single on the pop charts for both Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton. The two performed the song one final time live during Roger's retirement concert last month. The song was written by the Bee Gees who intended it for Marvin Gaye. It was later offered to Rogers who suggested a duet with Parton.

Billy Joel was in the number three spot with Uptown Girl. Joel has said the song was inspired by the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. While Joel was dating Elle MacPherson when he wrote the song, it was Christine Brinkley who starred in the video. Joel and Brinkley married two years later.

A superstar pairing was at number two. Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson teamed up on Say Say Say. Michael Jackson was the hottest act around at the time. His "Thriller" album was setting all sorts of records. But this song pre-dates "Thriller". it was recorded during sessions for McCartney's 1982 album "Tug of War." Say Say Say topped the Hot 100 for six weeks. On Billboard's All Time Hot 100 chart, it comes in at number 41.

But in the top spot for this week in '83 was Lionel Richie with All Night Long. It combined the Commodore's soulful sound with a Caribbean flavor and became a popular dance tune at the time. By the way two other performers are closely associated with All Night Long. Richard Marx sang backing vocals as an unknown at the time and the music video was directed by former Monkees Michael Nesmith.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.