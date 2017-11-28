Federal reviews of Obama Center to start this week

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced on Tuesday, November 28 the agency filed a fraud complaint against two former officials of the Alexander County Housing Authority.
Dry, warm, breezy conditions in the Heartland mean an elevated fire danger across the area.
As crews were putting the fire out, some dogs inside the motorhome ran from the area.
A HUD spokesperson is clarifying a letter that was sent to people in Cairo, Illinois that said they have to move out of the Elmwood and McBride housing complexes immediately.
Big changes are on the way within the Perry County, Illinois Sheriff's Department. And the sheriff says money woes are to blame.
