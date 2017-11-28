Man, dog hurt after motorcycle crash in Graves Co., KY

A man from Boaz, Kentucky is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash.

According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the 1700 block of State Route 1684 around 4:40 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27.

The driver, Jerry Ray, was driving north when he collided with a dog. Ray was reportedly in the middle of the road with serious injuries when deputies arrived.

He was taken to the hospital where deputies said he is in critical condition.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian by its owner.

