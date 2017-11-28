Troopers: driver fell asleep, crashed into another car on 177 near Fruitland

An apparent drowsy driver caused a crash on 177 near Fruitland, according to a trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

It happened just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

A trooper on scene said the driver was headed north and drifted into the southbound lane, hitting an oncoming car.

No one got hurt.

The road was blocked for about an hour as crews worked the scene.

Traffic is moving again as of 6:15 a.m.

