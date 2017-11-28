2 hurt after driver experiencing medical condition crashed in Jefferson Co., IL

A couple from Eureka, Missouri is in the hospital after a crash on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County, Illinois.

According to Illinois State Police, Frank Yonce, 70, was driving north near milepost 83 when he reportedly experienced what troopers described as a 'sudden and severe medical issue.'

The car went off the road, through the median, and went up on the shoulder of the southbound lanes of traffic. The car then went back into the median and hit several bridge support crash barrels.

The car flipped and landed on its top.

Yonce was taken to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of what are considered life-threatening injuries.

His passenger, Linda Yonce, 67, was taken to a Mt. Vernon hospital for treatment.

