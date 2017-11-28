5 things to know Nov. 28

Good morning! It's Tuesday, November 28, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

A windy and warm day on tap for this Tuesday. Wind gusts of 20-25 miles per hour are likely. It is not a good day to do any burning as we are very dry and the drought continues to get worse. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. There is a chance of scattered rain mainly on Thursday. The weekend looks seasonable and mainly dry.

Making Headlines

Mother charged after dead newborn found in bag: A 23-year-old woman is facing charges of homicide, concealing the death of a child and abuse of a corpse, after the body of her days old newborn was found under her porch.

PA high court takes up free speech case: Pennsylvania's highest court will decide whether a Pittsburgh man's anti-police rap lyrics are protected free expression or amount to witness intimidation and making terroristic threats.

World economy growing faster than in years: The world economy is growing faster than it has in seven years and more people are working - but the high growth isn't expected to last long.?

'Pocahontas' controversy continues: President Donald Trump used his oft-repeated insult of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) calling her "Pocahontas" in front of Navajo code talkers from World War II.

Join us right now on The Breakfast Show! If you can't get to the TV, you can watch from your phone or computer.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.