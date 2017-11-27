Town Hall Meeting in Cape Girardeau

Want to know what's going on in Cape Girardeau County?

Mark your calendar for January 18 when a Town Hall Meeting will be held at the Cape Public Library.

You can ask Jackson's Mayor, Dwain Hahs, questions, along with State Representative Donna Lichtenegger, Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger, State Representative Kathy Swan, Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy, and State Senator Wayne Wallingford.

Appearances by the State Representatives and State Senator will be dependent on the Legislative schedule.

The League of Women Voters along with the Cape Girardeau and Jackson Chambers of Commerce are sponsoring the Town Hall.

It will start at 7 pm on January 18 at the library which is located at 711 North Clark Street in Cape.

You can find more information online or you can call Janice Miller at 573-651-3439.

