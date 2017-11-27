Giving Tuesday on 11/27

The holiday season is up and rolling and part of that people give back to the community.

It's a day where people are encouraged to make donations to charities and to help other people.

The city of Carbondale, Illinois is asking their citizens to donate, no matter the size of the contribution.

"You don't have to feel obligated to give right there on the spot,” said Amy Fox, with the City of Carbondale. “You can go and call the Better Business Bureau and do some more fact checking before you actually give. You don't know what $5 can do for someone or a program.”



Unfortunately, people try to take advantage of others generosity.

So, the Better Business Bureau released some tips to help you from staying away from a regretful donation:

If you are unfamiliar with an organization, don't hesitate to ask the charity for written information about its programs and finances.

Don't succumb to pressure to give money on the spot. A charity that can use your money today will welcome it just as much tomorrow. Watch out for appeals that bring tears to your eyes, but tell you nothing about how your donation will be used.

Before making online donations, determine whether the charity’s website is secure and that it has a privacy policy concerning the use of your name, email address or other personal facts. (Secure sites’ addresses begin with https://.)

When considering support for a cause-related marketing campaign, find the answers to these questions: What portion of the purchase price will benefit the charity? What is the duration of the campaign? What is the maximum or minimum total contribution? If the information is not on the item, check the organization’s website.

Before donating used items, make sure they are in good shape to reuse. Donating junk puts an undue burden on the charity and could do more harm than good. You may want to consider selling the item and donating the proceeds to a charity.

BBB urges donors to seek professional advice if they are in doubt about the deductibility of contributions. Other helpful tips for making donations are posted on BBB’s website (www.bbb.org). The IRS Web site (www.irs.gov) has information on the deductibility of donations on tax returns.



Before you do business with a charity or company, check its BBB Charity Review or BBB Business Profile at bbb.org or by calling 888-996-3887.

For more on #GivingTuesday and for a link to the charities supported by Carbondale, click here.

