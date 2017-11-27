Fox again says he's not worried about future as Bears coach

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - Chicago Bears coach John Fox once again insisted he is not worrying about his future.

A 31-3 loss at NFL-leading Philadelphia on Sunday only added to the speculation that Fox will be fired at the end of the season if not sooner.

He says he doesn't "really worry about job security."

These are tense times at Halas Hall, with the Bears (3-8) on a four-game losing streak.

A loud argument between players erupted in a hallway adjacent to the media room on Monday afternoon. It was not clear who was involved.

There was also a terrible stench in the building, though it had nothing to do with the team's record. Apparently, sushi served last week was not properly disposed.

