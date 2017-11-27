Western KY man dies after farming accident

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a western Kentucky man has died after a farming accident.

It happened on Route 94 near Cuba.

A 71-year-old man was found under a farm implement. The man later died.

The sheriff's office and coroner's office were assisted at the scene by the Cuba Fire Department, the Mayfield/Graves County EMS and Kentucky State Police.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.