Fired Kentucky state worker sent personal mails to women

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A former University of Kentucky basketball player was fired from his job in the state's Labor Cabinet last month after sending personal emails to women on his government computer and commenting in his messages on their appearance.

The Courier Journal obtained the emails under the Kentucky Open Records Act. The newspaper said in one email, Winston Bennett told a cabinet employee she was "Too hot to trot."

Bennett was given no reason for his firing as director of the Labor Cabinet's Division of Apprenticeship.

Bennett didn't return the newspaper's phone messages seeking comment.

Labor Secretary Derrick Ramsey's chief of staff, J. Brooken Smith, said no written complaints were filed with the cabinet but that when a potential issue surfaced, Bennett was terminated.

Seven women who work in the cabinet declined to comment.

Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

