Wealthy candidates for Illinois governor release tax returns

CHICAGO (AP) - Two wealthy businessmen seeking the Democratic nomination for Illinois governor have released partial tax returns on the same day they filed candidate petitions for the 2018 primary.

J.B. Pritzker is an heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune. He released three years of state and federal returns Monday.

He and his wife reported about $16 million in total income last year, paying roughly $4.6 million in state and federal taxes. Pritzker's campaign says trusts benefiting Pritzker paid $154 million in state and federal taxes from 2014 to 2016.

Chris Kennedy, nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, released partial 2016 returns showing $1.3 million in total income for him and his wife. They paid about $216,000 in state and federal taxes.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, a former businessman, earned $90 million last year, paying about $23 million in taxes.

