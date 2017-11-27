Wealthy candidates for Illinois governor release tax returns

An apparent drowsy driver caused a crash on 177 near Fruitland, according to a trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
How about a little time traveling this morning. Let's head back to the late 1970's and check out the music scene from this week in 1978.
A couple from Eureka, Missouri is in the hospital after a crash on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County, Illinois.
The holiday season is up and rolling and part of that people give back to the community.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a western Kentucky man has died after a farming incident. It happened on Route 94 near Cuba.
