SNAP apologizes to accused priest as part of settlement

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A support group for victims of clergy abuse is apologizing to a Roman Catholic priest who filed a lawsuit after child molestation charges against him were dropped.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis on Monday disclosed the apology from the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP.

The group publicized allegations levied by two teenagers against the Rev. Joseph Jiang (jee-YAHNG). Criminal charges were filed in 2013 and 2015, but both cases were dropped against the China native.

One accuser sued Jiang, but jurors sided with the priest. Jiang later sued the mother of the other accuser, SNAP and St. Louis police.

Under the settlement, SNAP also apologized to the archdiocese, the archbishop and a now deceased pastor who'd supervised Jiang. SNAP acknowledged "false claims of clergy sexual abuse injure those clerics falsely accused and the Roman Catholic Church."

