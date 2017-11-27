Jackson County, IL votes to lower county property tax

Residents of Jackson County, Illinois will feel a very slight relief to their high property taxes starting in 2018.

Last week, the Jackson Co. Board voted 12 to 1 to lower the county's property tax rate from 1.65 to 1.62.

Liz Hunter, Finance and Administration Committee Chair for the county, said they understand the burden of the high property taxes residents have to pay.

"This reduction is an effort by the Jackson County Board to show the taxpayers that we realize the burden that taxes put on our residents," she said.

At first, many residents would be thrilled to hear about a cut to their taxes. However with a closer look, one could find the actual amount property owners will be saving to be fairly minuscule.

The new rate will have residents pay $1.62 for every $100 their property is worth. Hunter says homeowners with a property valued at $100,000 would see annual savings at $8.

The new tax rate only affects the taxes taken by Jackson County. So the property tax rates of the state and the cities residents live in will remain unchanged.

Jane Adams is a homeowner in Carbondale's Arbor District and said she understands the savings aren't vast, but this cut is a step in the right direction.

"If they're holding a tax steady, or even decreasing it a little bit, it means that it doesn't just crawl up and up and up. So that helps us over the long term," she said.

She believes her neighbors and fellow Jackson County residents will also be glad that their taxes are slightly lower, but said she's happier that they simply aren't going up.

