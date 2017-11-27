Cape Girardeau, MO man sentenced 20 years in assault case

The holiday season is up and rolling and part of that people give back to the community.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on 177 near Fruitland.
How about a little time traveling this morning. Let's head back to the late 1970's and check out the music scene from this week in 1978.
A couple from Eureka, Missouri is in the hospital after a crash on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County, Illinois.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a western Kentucky man has died after a farming incident. It happened on Route 94 near Cuba.
In an effort to get proof her daughter was being bullied, the mother sent the 9-year-old to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack.
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.
A conservative group with a long track record of targeting Democratic groups and major media outlets has been linked to a woman who falsely told The Washington Post that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore impregnated her as a teenager.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.
Tara Woodley, the first woman to come forward with accusations against Massage Envy, has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the company.
The device, marketed as a bark deterrent, produces a high frequency tone that only dogs and young people can hear.
Peter Cribbs said he's been waiting for the right time to propose to his girlfriend, Ashley Crafts.
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.
