Cape Girardeau, MO man sentenced 20 years in assault case

A Cape Girardeau man was sentenced 20 years in connection with a 2016 assault case.

According to the Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Ryan P. Harkey was sentenced to first-degree assault. He was found guilty following a jury trial on Sept. 27.

The "knockout game style" assault took place on Jan. 29, 2016 on Water Street in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The victim was hit by Harkey and received a number of facial fractures and lost 30 decibels of hearing in one ear.

