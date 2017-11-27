Scott Co., MO officials urge caution during fire advisory

Hardy says the best way to keep up to date on conditions is to sign up for the site – Nixle. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

Windy and dry conditions make for decent weather, but it’s also causing safety concerns in the Heartland.

Scott County officials are asking residents to hold off on any burn plans.

EMA Director Trey Hardy said leaves on the ground can go up in smoke in weather like this.

“If you’re going to burn outside – please, please – use extreme caution, and only burn if you have tom" Hardy said.

Hardy said the National Weather Service put out a fire danger advisory for the Heartland.

“Go ahead and prepare for your burn, but postpone burning until the weather is a little more conducive for you," Hardy said.

Benton Fire Chief Joey Mack agreed.

“They start some small leaf fire that the wind gets out of control, gets towards the house, or towards the shed, or even worse a pile of sticks or cleaning up some debris that just gets out of control due to the dry conditions and the wind, it just makes it spread that much faster," Mack said.

Hardy said the best way to keep up to date on conditions is to sign up for the site – Nixle.

“We, in turn, can just roll it over into Nixle, and because Scott County is associated with Nixle – it goes out to anybody who signs up," Hardy said.

Chief Mack said if you do burn, make sure that fire is out.

“Make sure there’s no smoke. Spread it out, put water on it. Do whatever you have to do to make sure the smoke is gone, and the fire does not spread," Mack said.

“Just take that extra step and check before striking a match, or adding fuel to a fire," Hardy said.

Hardy said the warning is not just for today, but, Nov 28 will also be a day to hold off on your burn.

