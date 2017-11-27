Christmas trees for MO governor’s mansion arrive

It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas at the Missouri governor's mansion on Monday, Nov. 27.

The outside tree is a 30-foot Norway Spruce donated by a family in Canton, Missouri.

Five seven-foot pine trees are placed throughout the first floor of the mansion and there is a 10-foot pine on the back porch.

There is an 18-foot Norway Spruce for the staircase. All indoor trees were taken from Pea Ridge Forest, a Christmas tree farm in Hermann, Missouri.

The annual lighting of the tree is on Friday, Dec. 1 at 6:15 p.m.

The public is invited to tour following the lighting until 9 p.m. Visitors can also tour on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Choirs will provide music during the lighting ceremony and tours.

