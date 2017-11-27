2 suspects wanted after business burglary in Anna, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 suspects wanted after business burglary in Anna, IL

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Anna, IL) (Source: Anna, IL)
ANNA, IL (KFVS) -

Police are investigating a business burglary that happened in Anna, Illinois.

According to the Anna Police Department, it happened at Fitness Forum at 131 West Chestnut St.

Two masked suspects took a cash register and some money. Police are hoping someone recognizes the clothing.

If anyone has any information contact police.

