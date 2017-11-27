2 suspects wanted after business burglary in Anna, IL

Police are investigating a business burglary that happened in Anna, Illinois.

According to the Anna Police Department, it happened at Fitness Forum at 131 West Chestnut St.

Two masked suspects took a cash register and some money. Police are hoping someone recognizes the clothing.

If anyone has any information contact police.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.