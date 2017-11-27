MO Valley Football Conference announces 2017 All-Conference Team - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO Valley Football Conference announces 2017 All-Conference Teams

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay) (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
(KFVS) -

The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced its all-newcomer team.

The team includes:

  • Offensive Player of the Year - QB Chris Streveler, South Dakota
  • Defensive Player of the Year - LB Brett Taylor, Western Illinois
  • Newcomer of the Year - LB Jabril Cox, North Dakota State
  • Freshman of the Year - LB Jabril Cox, North Dakota State
  • "Bruce Craddock" Valley Football Coach of the Year - Chris Klieman, North Dakota State

You can click here or look below for the full list.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly