MO Valley Football Conference announces 2017 All-Conference Teams

Memphis Grizzlies fired head coach David Fizdale.
Chicago Bears coach John Fox once again insisted he is not worrying about his future.
The St. Louis Blues scored a victory in court Monday after a judge ordered St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green to sign a $64 million financing agreement with the city.
