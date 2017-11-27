Holiday shopping safety tips

The holiday season is the busiest time of the year for shoppers and the Missouri Insurance Information Service shared some tips on keeping your stuff safe.

Park your car in a brightly lit, well-traveled area.

Place your purchases in the trunk or at least out of sight.

Avoid shopping alone. People in pairs or groups are less likely to be attacked than individuals traveling alone

Take only the money you'll need if you're paying for purchases with cash.

Get your car keys ready before you walk to the parking area. Juggling packages while you look for your keys may make you a target for a thief.

Online shopping has become more and more popular, and sometimes packages are left on doorsteps all day long.

Here are some tips from law enforcement and the post office on keeping your deliveries safe.

Know when you package is coming, most online orders come with tracking numbers so you know exactly when it will arrive.

If you can, run home during the day to get the package off the doorstep.

You can Get a lock box to put packages in, they also have cameras you can put on your doorstep.

The post office suggests leaving delivery instructions so the carrier can put it in a safe place.

Make sure that your packages require signature confirmation that way the carrier won't leave it without you being there.

