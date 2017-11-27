Carbondale PD, SIUC to collect coats for kids

The Carbondale Police Department and Southern Illinois University Carbondale Department of Public Safety, along with Saluki Athletics, are collecting coats for kids.

They're collecting coats for area children at upcoming basketball games.

Collection dates include:

Women's basketball game - Monday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m.

Men's basketball game - Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m.

The coats are for boys and girls ages 1-8.

