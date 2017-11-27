Carbondale, IL PD investigate stolen SUV

Carbondale police are investigating after a resident said her SUV was stolen on Nov. 23.

According to police, the victim said had her White 2014 Toyota RAV4 warming up in the driveway in the 400 block of Skyline Drive, and 10 minutes later it was missing.

Officers have not been able to find the SUV. It has been entered into a database as stolen.

The Illinois plate numbers are AB11589.

Contact police if you have any information on the stolen vehicle.

