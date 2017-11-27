Carbondale, IL police investigate armed robbery on West Elm

Investigators are on the lookout for a suspect involved in an early morning armed robbery on Nov. 27.

According to Carbondale police, it happened just after midnight o in the 600 block of West Elm Street.

The victim told police, a roommate said a man came to the victim’s door claiming a car door was open in the driveway.

After going outside to take a look, a male wearing a ski mask and armed with a black revolver demanded the victim’s phone and wallet.

After handing the items over, the suspect was last seen running south on South Hayes from West Cherry Street.

The suspect is described as a thin black male, 5’8” tall, wearing black pants, a black hoodie, and a ski mask.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the police.

