Redhawks men's basketball to host Star Wars night

The Southeast Missouri State University men's basketball team will host Star Wars night on Wednesday, December 6.

The Redhawks will take on UMKC at 6:30 p.m.

Meet your favorite Star Wars characters at the game. The first 1,000 fans and the first 500 Southeast Missouri State students will receive a limited edition Rowdy Wan-Kenobi bobblehead.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.