Scott Co. EMA issues elevated fire danger

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The Scott County, Missouri Emergency Management Agency issued an elevated fire danger on Monday afternoon, November 27.

This advisory is for areas across southeast Missouri.

According to the EMA, rising humidity levels and decreasing winds on Monday night will reduce the danger after sunset.

