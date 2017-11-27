First flight from Chicago to Cape Girardeau scheduled at Cape Airport

The first flight to the Cape Airport from Chicago has been scheduled.

According to Cape Airport Manager, Bruce Loy, the first flight will be Friday, December 1.

The plane will arrive in Cape Girardeau from Chicago at 12:02 p.m.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held before people board. The plane will depart at 12:32 p.m.

Loy said some of the seats have already been booked.

In June 2017, the Cape Girardeau Airport Advisory Board voted in favor of SkyWest Airlines' proposal.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.