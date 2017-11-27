First flight from Cape Girardeau to Chicago took off

The first flight from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport took off on Friday, Dec. 1.

The plane arrived in Cape Girardeau from Chicago at 12:02 p.m.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held before people board.

The United Express jet service between Cape Girardeau and Chicago connects passengers to United's hub in Chicago where travelers can access more than 550 daily departures to 152 nonstop destinations around the world.

The flights will be operated by SkyWest Airlines using the 50-seat Canadair Regional Jet. The jet has more seats, a bathroom, and there will be a flight attendant on board to assist passengers.

The new flight will be beneficial to the area, according to Airport Manager Bruce Loy.

"It provides jobs, it brings in more and more people, it allows us to take people in and out who might not have normally come into this community via air," said Loy.

Enterprise Car service will also set up shop at the airport.

In June 2017, the Cape Girardeau Airport Advisory Board voted in favor of SkyWest Airlines' proposal.

