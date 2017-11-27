Group tops promised 200 trees donated to state fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Arborists are planting 53 trees at the Illinois State Fairgrounds as part of a trade association's ongoing "trecovery" effort.

The Illinois Green Industry Association promised in 2015 to donate 200 trees to the Illinois Department of Agriculture to replace those destroyed by the emerald ash borer. The beetle's larvae feed on and destroy ash trees.

This year's donation brings the total to more than 200 trees with a year to go in the Green Industry Association's four-year commitment.

Tree donations have come from nurseries and growers from throughout the state, which support the association's educational activities.

State agriculture director Raymond Poe notes that the association has been involved in the Illinois State Fair for years. He says the state is grateful for the trees that beautify the fairgrounds and aid the environment.

