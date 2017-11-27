Rims, tires stolen from dealerships in MO, AR

Police in Kennett are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of stealing rims and tires from a dealership.

According to Detective Lieutenant John Higgins with the Kennett Police Department, a silver or light gray late model Ford pickup truck entered the Glen Sain dealership parking lot around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26.

The truck parked next to a new truck and the suspects took the wheels and tires off the new truck, according to Higgins. The truck then drove off.

Investigators said the Glen Sain dealership in Paragould, Arkansas reported two sets of wheels and tires stolen the same night.

According to Higgins, a dealership in Malden, Missouri also reported a theft.

Anyone with information about any of these crimes is asked to call Lieutenant Higgins at 573-888-4622.

