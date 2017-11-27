Teen flown to hospital after crash in Johnson County, IL

A 19-year-old from Dongola, Illinois was flown to the hospital after crashing his truck Monday morning.

It happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 27.

According to a release from the Illinois State Police, Cody Tellor of Dongola was driving south on Route 37 just north of Annabell Road when his truck veered into the northbound lane.

Tellor overcorrected and swerved off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Troopers said he was flown from the scene to a hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

