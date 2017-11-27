Suspect arrested after standoff in Cape Girardeau

A man is in custody after a standoff Monday morning in Cape Girardeau.

According to Chief Wes Blair, officers went to a home on Mimosa Street to serve a felony warrant where the man was holed up.

A woman answered the door and confirmed the man they were looking for was inside. She told the officers that the man had guns and slammed the door closed, according to Chief Blair.

Investigators negotiated with the man for a couple of hours before he finally came out peacefully.

It happened near the intersection with Woodbine. Police had set up a staging area at a laundry business near there.

The man was taken into custody just after 10 a.m.

Investigators have not released the man's name or what charges he was wanted on.

Sergeant Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said two children were also in the home when the man was taken into custody.

