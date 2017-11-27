Suspect arrested after standoff in Cape Girardeau

The first flight to the Cape Airport from Chicago has been scheduled.
The first flight to the Cape Airport from Chicago has been scheduled.
A man is in custody after a standoff Monday morning in Cape Girardeau.
A man is in custody after a standoff Monday morning in Cape Girardeau.
Police in Kennett are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of stealing rims and tires from a dealership.
Police in Kennett are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of stealing rims and tires from a dealership.
A 19-year-old from Dongola, Illinois was flown to the hospital after crashing his truck Monday morning.
A 19-year-old from Dongola, Illinois was flown to the hospital after crashing his truck Monday morning.
Southeast Missouri State Head Coach Tom Matukewicz will continue to lead the Redhawks for another two years.
Southeast Missouri State Head Coach Tom Matukewicz will continue to lead the Redhawks for another two years.
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.
The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.
The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.
The device, marketed as a bark deterrent, produces a high frequency tone that only dogs and young people can hear.
The device, marketed as a bark deterrent, produces a high frequency tone that only dogs and young people can hear.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
A pool reporter said law enforcement stopped the van and the driver made obscene gestures.
A pool reporter said law enforcement stopped the van and the driver made obscene gestures.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.
The murder of three people Sunday evening is linked to the fatal shooting of a man at a gas station in Zachary that same day, authorities confirmed on Monday.
The murder of three people Sunday evening is linked to the fatal shooting of a man at a gas station in Zachary that same day, authorities confirmed on Monday.
It's something you might not expect on church grounds: a repair shop.
It's something you might not expect on church grounds: a repair shop.
Approximately 180 clients have come forward accusing massage therapists of sexual assault at Massage Envy spas across the country.
Approximately 180 clients have come forward accusing massage therapists of sexual assault at Massage Envy spas across the country.