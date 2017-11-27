SEMO's Head Coach gets 2-year contract extension

Southeast Missouri State Head Coach Tom Matukewicz will continue to lead the Redhawks for another two years.

Director of Athletics Brady Barke announced on Monday, Nov. 27, that Matukewicz received a two-year contract extension through the 2020 season.

"Tom Matukewicz is the right person to lead our football program into the future," said Barke. "While the win/loss record has not yet met expectations, the culture within the program has greatly improved and we have become more competitive within the OVC. Changes will occur within the program to ensure we continue to progress and we will continue to invest, but I'm confident the program is in the right hands."

The Redhawks finished the 2017 season with a record of 3-8 and was fifth overall in the Ohio Valley Conference.

"I am proud of how far this program has come on and off the field in our first four years," said Matukewicz. "Obviously, we have progress to make on our win/loss column. Believe me, no one wants that more than I do. We are on the verge of pushing over that hump. We must make a few more key adjustments and investments in our program that will take us to the next level. I am so grateful I have the confidence and support of our Administration. I am proud to lead this program to the heights we all know we can reach."

Matukewicz's new contract ends Jan. 31, 2021.

